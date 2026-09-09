Bigg Boss 20 Week 1 voting is underway after four contestants were nominated. Early trends put Arishfa Khan ahead of Kanika Mann, while Love Gill and Uditi Singh trail behind. Know How To Vote On JioHotstar.

Bigg Boss 20 has already started its first voting session, and the initial results are already showing fans which contestants are currently being favored by viewers. Following the first nomination session, four contestants are now battling it out to avoid leaving the reality show.

Hosted by Bollywood star Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 20 started airing on September 6 and has seen a number of contestants hailing from various aspects of the entertainment industry, including sports and social media personalities.

Bigg Boss 20 Week 1 Nominations: Who Is At Risk Of Being Evicted?

The first nomination session has happened during the September 8th episode of the show. It has been revealed that Kanika Mann, Arishfa Khan, Uditi Singh, and Love Gill are the four nominees who are at risk of eviction.

Following the announcement of the nominations, viewers now have the chance to choose which contestant must stay in the house.

Bigg Boss 20 Week 1 Voting Trends: Arishfa Leads, Kanika Second

As per the voting trends reported online in the first week of Bigg Boss 20, Arishfa Khan leads the voting tally while Kanika Mann comes second, indicating that these contestants have been able to gain some popularity among the viewers.

However, it must be kept in mind that these numbers are not representative of the official vote tally, which may see significant changes until the voting window closes.

Love Gill & Uditi Singh Lagging

Early voting trends for Bigg Boss 20 have Love Gill and Uditi Singh lagging behind others in the list. These contestants might need to put in extra effort in their last few days of the voting window since they may be close in terms of votes.

Love Gill has already participated in a public voting round before entering the Bigg Boss house, where she defeated Rhiya Ahir to enter the show.

How To Vote For Bigg Boss 20 Nominees?

The fans that want to save their favorite nominated nominee can cast their votes from JioHotstar. As per the process of voting, users need to have an account on JioHotstar and they will be required to log in using their phone.

Once logged in, search for Bigg Boss 20 show and then open the live streaming link or the most recent episode. Once the voting period begins, users will find a ‘Vote’ tab on the screen. From there they need to choose their favorite nominee.

Bigg Boss 20 Week 1 Voting Till When?

Based on the available voting details, till 10 AM on September 11, viewers are eligible for their votes. The results will be declared in the show of Weekend Ka Vaar on September 13.

Before that, the sequence of voting can still change, hence this voting trend is not the final result.