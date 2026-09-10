Maremma X Review: Maremma has reached Telugu theatres on September 10, bringing a rural action thriller rooted in folklore and local beliefs. Early viewers have now taken to X to share their first impressions of the film

Telugu cinema has welcomed Maremma to theatres on September 10. Written and directed by Manchala Nagaraj, the film combines action, drama and thriller elements against a rural Telangana setting. Maadhav Bhupathiraju leads the cast, with Deepa Balu, Vikas Vasishta, Vinod Kumar, V. S. Rupa Lakshmi and Dayanand Reddy in key roles.

As the first shows get underway, moviegoers have started sharing their impressions on X, formerly known as Twitter. While these initial posts offer a glimpse into how some early viewers have responded to the film, they should not be treated as a definitive verdict.

Maremma Opens In Theatres Amid Early Audience Buzz

Maremma arrived on the big screen on September 10, with its rural setting forming an important part of the film's identity. The story explores a young man's experiences within a community shaped by traditions, beliefs and local folklore.

With the first theatrical shows now underway, viewers have begun discussing the film online. Social media reactions can often give audiences an early indication of the mood surrounding a new release, although the response can shift considerably once a film reaches a larger section of the audience.

For now, the reactions to Maremma remain limited to viewers who have watched the initial shows.

Maadhav Leads A Rural Action Drama

Maadhav Bhupathiraju plays the central character in Maremma, sharing screen space with Deepa Balu, Vikas Vasishta, Vinod Kumar, V. S. Rupa Lakshmi and Dayanand Reddy.

The film has been written and directed by Manchala Nagaraj and produced by Mayur Reddy Bandaru under the Moksha Arts banner. Kushal Reddy Kandhala and Kicha Venkat have served as co-producers, while Vilaasagaram Umesh is credited as executive producer.

Rather than relying solely on a conventional action setup, Maremma places its characters within a rural environment where traditions, beliefs and folklore influence the story.

Maremma's Technical Team And What Comes Next

The technical team behind Maremma includes cinematographer Prasanth Ankireddy and editor Sai Babu Talari. Prashanth R. Vihari and Bipradeep Dutta have composed the music, while Rajkumar Murugesan has handled the art direction.

Natraj Madigonda is credited with the action choreography, with Saggy Sagar serving as choreographer and Sunandini Vijjagiri working on costumes. Satya Punganur is the co-director, while Vishnu Vardhan K has handled colour grading.

Maremma's music has been released by T-Series. With more shows scheduled throughout the day, the number of audience reactions is expected to increase. A clearer picture of the film's overall reception should emerge once a wider audience gets the opportunity to watch it.

For now, the early X reactions are best viewed as individual opinions rather than a final audience verdict on Maremma.

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