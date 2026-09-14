A video of Tamil actor Ajith Kumar getting visibly annoyed with a fan for a selfie at the Michelin Le Mans Cup has gone viral, sparking an online debate. The incident at the Silverstone Circuit highlights the actor's private nature, while the content also explores his deep-rooted passion for professional car racing.

Tamil actor and racing enthusiast Ajith Kumar has found himself at the center of an online debate after a video surfaced from the Michelin Le Mans Cup at the Silverstone Circuit in the United Kingdom.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), Ajith Kumar was seen visibly annoyed and displeased while giving a death stare at a fan, who overenthusiastically approached him for a selfie following the Michelin Le Mans Cup event at the Silverstone Circuit.

Ajith Kumar’s racing team, Ajith RedAnt by Virage, participated in the fifth round of the 2026 Michelin Le Mans Cup at the iconic Silverstone Circuit, where the actor shared the No.16 Ligier car in the LMP3 Pro/Am category with French co-driver Romain Vozniak.

Also Read: Vijay surprises Ajith Kumar at Silverstone race; fans laud camaraderie

Ajith Kumar’s Angry Reaction to Fan Goes Viral

Ajith Kumar and his French co-driver Romain Vozniak finished 38th overall in the endurance race at the Michelin Le Mans Cup event, where Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay was the chief guest at the event and waved the ceremonial green flag to kick off the 44-car grid. The reunion between two Tamil Cinema icons made headlines during the weekend.

However, the weekend took a sharp turn online after the circulation of the clip showing Ajith's cold reaction to the fan. In a viral video, the Tamil actor was seen walking towards in his racing gear to walk away, cutting through the paddock with his hands planted firmly on his hips as his security detail swiftly intercepted the individual.

An overenthusiastic fan, who was standing near the paddock entrance with a phone raised, abruptly stepped into his path to capture a close-up photograph. The Tamil actor immediately got irritated by sudden intrusion, coming to a dead halt as his security detail swiftly moved to shield him.

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Ajith Kumar is often known for his deeply private nature, fiercely guarded personal boundaries, and a strict preference for keeping a low profile away from cinematic fanfare. Having been away from acting for extended periods to focus heavily on his motorsport commitments, Ajith has always maintained boundaries when it comes to his personal space.

The recent video of the Tamil actor getting irritated by fan stepping into his path for selfie is yet another reminder of the friction that often arises between intense celebrity fandom and an individual's personal boundaries.

Why did Ajith Kumar Venture into Car Racing?

Every Tamil actor has ventured into business, production, and parallel entrepreneurial pursuits, but Ajith Kumar’s long-standing affair with motorsport stems from an entirely different, deeply personal place.

Unlike many of his contemporaries who view car racing merely as a high-profile hobby or a lifestyle statement, Ajith’s passion for motorsports is deeply rooted in childhood memories of mechanics tuning Formula cars in backyard compounds during the 1970s. After entering professional acting, Ajith channeled his lifelong adrenaline into competitive circuits.

Ajith has transitioned from domestic racing to international open-wheel championships like the 2003 Formula Asia BMW and the 2010 FIA Formula Two Championship. He formed his team, ‘Ajith Racing Team’ and partnered with European outfits to field the Ajith RedAnt by Virage entry, taking his motosports journey from a from a personal passion to a serious, competitive global endeavor.

Ajith’s team, which consists of a dedicated engineering crew and his co-driver Romain Vozniak, operates out of the competitive LMP3 Pro/Am paddock, bringing together professional motorsport expertise and a grueling endurance strategy.

Also Read: Kollywood's Vijay & Ajith Kumar unite at Silverstone's Le Mans Cup