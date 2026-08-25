Where is Malini Sharma now? Once a popular face in music videos, TV and Raaz, the actor-model has left Bollywood behind for a peaceful farm life in the Sahyadri Hills.

There used to be a time when Malini Sharma was a noticeable face. Be it from music videos and modelling shoots to television and Bollywood films, Malini Sharma made herself visible in early 2000s. Her role in Raaz and song “Aapke Pyaar Mein” gave her more attention.

But soon after an initial success, Malini Sharma slowly moved away from entertainment industry. After more than two decades now, she lives a very different life which revolves around nature and farming rather than the glitz of film sets and cameras.

Who is Malini Sharma?

Malini Sharma first gained popularity as a model in music videos. Some of her appearances include music video of Bombay Vikings' "Kya Soorat Hai" and Mika Singh's "Saawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag". She had also been a part of Indian television series CATS that had been inspired from Charlie’s Angels.

Malini Sharma's biggest success in Bollywood film industry was with the horror film Raaz directed by Vikram Bhatt in 2002. The film starred Bipasha Basu and Dino Morea. Malini Sharma had been seen in the memorable song “Aapke Pyaar Mein”.

However, despite all the attention, Malini Sharma was involved in Bollywood only for a little while. She reportedly withdrew herself from the film “Encounter” soon after its pre-production phase, as it was rumored then that she wanted to explore work on the other side of the camera.

What Happened To Malini Sharma?

Apart from this, Malini Sharma had personal issues as well. She got married to the actor Priyanshu Chatterjee, from “Tum Bin”, but then the couple divorced.

She drifted even further away from the world of the entertainment business and started exploring a new way of life through food, handmade goods and local communities.

Malini Sharma’s Drastic Change

The biggest change that happened to Malini Sharma was in her lifestyle and working method. She created The Slow Local that deals with local food, handmade products, crafts, and workshops. What started with small pop-up shops in Mumbai became a countryside lifestyle.

Where is Malini Sharma Now?

At present, Malini Sharma lives in the Sahyadri hills near Pune in a farm stay. Here, she grows vegetables and uses farm food for the visitors she hosts. Some parts of her farm are preserved as natural forest.

Malini has also made herself accessible once more to social media followers through the Slow Local Diaries, letting followers have a sneak peek into her life beyond Bollywood. In 2025, Malini addressed fans directly regarding her appearance on screen for the first time in 23 years since Raaz. Her latest posts are all about farming, trees, food, and nature. Here's her latest post on Instagram.