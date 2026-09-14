Salman Khan joined his family for Ganesh Chaturthi at his brother Sohail Khan's residence on Monday. The actor, dressed in a blue shirt and jeans, joined his mother Salma, sister Arpita, and other celebrities for the festive occasion.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan joined his family for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on Monday evening as he was spotted arriving at the residence of his brother, Sohail Khan. The actor was seen making his way to the celebrations, adding to the festive spirit at the Khan family gathering. For the evening, he was dressed in a simple blue striped shirt paired with light blue jeans. He kept his head covered with a white scarf, giving a nostalgic vibe. Salman obliged the media by posing for pictures before heading inside.

Earlier in the day, Salman’s mother, Salma Khan, welcomed Bappa along with her daughter Arpita Khan Sharma. The family marked the auspicious occasion with traditional celebrations and prayers, continuing their long-standing tradition of celebrating the festival together.

Sohail Khan’s residence remained a hub of activity throughout the day, with several guests making an appearance to seek blessings and participate in the festivities. Among them were Karan Johar, Maheep Kapoor, Iulia Vantur, Genelia Deshmukh, and Seema Sajdeh.

Salman’s arrival in the evening added another special moment to the celebrations, as the actor joined his loved ones for the festive occasion.

Bollywood Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi

From intimate home celebrations to grand festivities, celebrities have embraced Ganesh Chaturthi with devotion, joy and a strong sense of tradition. Among them are actors Sonu Sood, Shilpa Shetty, Riteish Deshmukh, Nana Patekar, Sunita Ahuja, Suniel Shetty, Ankita Lokhande, Ananya Panday, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, among others.