Salman Khan reportedly helped longtime body double Parvez Kazi after his recent health scare and minor heart surgery. Here’s what happened, the impact on Monster and Kazi’s career.

Salman Khan came to the rescue when his longtime body double, Parvez Kazi, had a sudden health issue and was subjected to some minor heart surgery. The actor ensured that his body double got the required medical attention.

Parvez Kazi Fells Ill, Undergoes Surgery

As per an article in India Today, Parvez Kazi fell ill at his residence on August 6. While it was first thought that the health problem occurred due to Salman Khan's film shoot, his manager Piyush made it clear that Kazi wasn’t at the shoot. After experiencing ill health, he went to see a doctor and took some medical tests as well. He was then hospitalized where some minor procedures were conducted on his heart.

Salman Khan immediately offered his help on knowing about the situation of Kazi, says his manager. Piyush added that the actor kept in touch with Kazi throughout the process of his treatment and other processes related to health. Manager also talks about the relationship between the actor and his body double, stating that Salman considers Kazi as his younger brother.

Who Is Parvez Kazi?

Parvez Kazi has appeared as the body double for Salman Khan in several movies. He has featured in Bharat, Dabangg 3, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Race 3, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

He is also a model and an actor who has a huge presence on social media. His social media page is loaded with photos of him backstage, he uploads his work from behind-the-scenes at film shoots and from events and movies.

Health Concerns Over Monster Shoot

Apart from this health scare affecting Kazi, there have been some concerns regarding the production of the upcoming pan-India action movie of Salman Khan with Nayanthara, called Monster. Due to health issues, some action-related scenes may get affected.

Right now, Kazi is said to be recovering, and soon he will be back on set once he has enough rest. As a result, some changes in the stunt schedule were made, as well as safety precautions are going to be taken once Kazi starts working again.

The movie called Monster is directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju. Shooting is currently underway in Mumbai. There is going to be a lot of action in this movie; there is even an Afghan village recreated at Prime Focus Studio in Film City. A Korean stunt team is also participating in the action sequence.

Another Upcoming Film of Salman Khan

Monster is likely to release on Eid 2027. At the same time, the war film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, previously titled Battle of Galwan, is also waiting for an official update regarding its release. According to a statement from Salman Khan Films, the film has not yet been released before the Central Board of Film Certification, and the release year has not been changed to 2027 yet.