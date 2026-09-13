Our national capital, New Delhi, has become the world's power centre for now. The prestigious 18th BRICS Summit 2026 is happening here with great fanfare. Top leaders from powerful nations like China, Russia, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and Iran have all come for the summit.

From September 11 to 13, security forces have put Delhi under a complete security blanket. Representatives from all 11 member countries and 10 partner nations have arrived in India.

During the summit, India is also holding bilateral talks with China, Russia, and Iran. But the big questions are: what does India's economy gain from this, and why is US President Donald Trump so angry with the BRICS group?

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