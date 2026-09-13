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BRICS Summit 2026: India’s 3 Master Plans on Currency, Payments and Trade Could Hit Dollar Dominance
India is pushing 3 major financial plans involving local-currency trade, cross-border digital payments and financing that could challenge dollar dominance and reshape global trade.
18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi: India as a Global Power Centre
Our national capital, New Delhi, has become the world's power centre for now. The prestigious 18th BRICS Summit 2026 is happening here with great fanfare. Top leaders from powerful nations like China, Russia, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and Iran have all come for the summit.
From September 11 to 13, security forces have put Delhi under a complete security blanket. Representatives from all 11 member countries and 10 partner nations have arrived in India.
During the summit, India is also holding bilateral talks with China, Russia, and Iran. But the big questions are: what does India's economy gain from this, and why is US President Donald Trump so angry with the BRICS group?
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Alternative to the Dollar: India's Call for Local Currency Trade
India made some sensational proposals at the BRICS summit, aiming to check the dominance of Western countries. Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and S. Jaishankar clearly stated what India expects from this summit.
During the 'BRICS Business Forum 2026' inauguration, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal made a key point. He proposed that instead of creating a new common currency, member nations should trade in their own local currencies. This means if India and China trade, payments should be in Rupees and Yuan. This will completely reduce the dependence on the American dollar.
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UPI Model Revolution: Digital Integration of BRICS Nations
It's not just about local currency trade. India also pushed for strengthening the digital payments system among BRICS members and partner nations. Piyush Goyal used India's successful UPI (Unified Payments Interface) as a prime example. He explained how UPI allows for fast and secure transactions in India and called for all BRICS countries to link their payment systems. India made it clear that this will make cross-border business payments much easier and faster, and also bring down business costs.
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Jaishankar's New Formula for the Oil and LPG Crisis
The world is currently facing an oil and LPG crisis due to tensions in the Gulf and problems at the Strait of Hormuz. At the BRICS summit, India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar offered a strong solution. He called for all BRICS nations to jointly develop a new kind of energy network. He said they should create an independent energy supply system that can withstand any geopolitical or war-related crisis. For India, having major oil producers like Iran, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Russia in the same group is a big advantage.
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What is America's Fear? The Impact of BRICS on the Global Economy
According to data from the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), BRICS nations exported goods worth a massive $5.67 trillion in the 2025 financial year. This is equal to 21.6% of total world exports. However, internal exports among BRICS countries were only $1.1 trillion, just 18.8% of their total exports.
As for India, its trade deficit with BRICS nations grew to $226.1 billion in the 2026 financial year, a huge jump from just $74.5 billion in 2021. The combined GDP of BRICS countries is a whopping 41% of the world's total. One out of every two people in the world lives in a BRICS country, and their share in world trade is 26%.
If internal trade grows and payments happen in local currencies, their reliance on Western markets will drop. With manufacturing hubs like China and Russia, energy sources like Iran and Saudi, and a massive market like India all in one bloc, the dollar's dominance will take a big hit. Even US President Trump's tariff threats won't work. This is exactly why America is watching the BRICS summit so nervously.
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