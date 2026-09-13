Industrialist Naveen Jindal met South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi. They discussed strengthening economic cooperation, trade, and strategic investments between India and South Africa for sustainable growth.

Jindal-Ramaphosa Meet on Economic Cooperation

India-Africa partnership holds significant potential for sustainable growth and industrial development, said Industrialist Naveen Jindal, as he held talks with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

Taking to his official X account, Jindal said the discussions focused on strengthening India-South Africa economic cooperation, with a focus on trade and strategic investments between both the countries.

“Privileged to meet His Excellency President @CyrilRamaphosa on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi,” he said, adding, “We had a productive discussion on strengthening economic cooperation, trade, and strategic investments between South Africa and India.”

With shared values and complementary strengths, the partnership between our two nations holds immense potential for sustainable growth and industrial development, as per Jindal.

“With shared values and complementary strengths, the partnership between our two nations holds immense potential for sustainable growth and industrial development,” the post read.

BRICS Summit Engagements and Agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to meet South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

South Africa has been a core member of BRICS, and Ramaphosa on Saturday participated in the session on ‘Inclusive Global Governance & Strengthening Multilateralism’ and visited the ‘Bharat Innovates’ exposition.

PM Modi is also scheduled to hold meetings with Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Philippines President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr, Burundi President Evariste Ndayishimiye, Uganda Vice President Jessica Alupo and Nigerian Vice President Kashim Shettima, as India seeks to strengthen its engagement with African and Asian nations.

The open session on Sunday will focus on the four pillars of the summit’s central theme — resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability.

Titled ‘Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability: Shaping the Future for Inclusive Global Growth’, the session will be held at the Summit Hall in Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

As per the data shared by the government, India-Africa trade reached approximately USD 103 billion in 2025, and the country aims to raise this to USD 200 billion by 2030.