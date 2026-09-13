Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attended PM Modi’s BRICS gala dinner at Bharat Mandapam as India hosted the 18th BRICS Summit, highlighting the country’s growing role in global affairs and multilateral cooperation.

The event took place on the first day of the 18th BRICS Summit, where India chairs BRICS during its 2026 chairmanship. Rekha Gupta is the chief minister of Delhi and joined in the dinner organized for the leaders of BRICS countries and the participating delegates at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

CM Rekha Gupta Attends BRICS Gala Dinner

The gala dinner was a great privilege according to Rekha Gupta. Being among guests at the dinner organized in honour of BRICS leaders was a unique experience.

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The Delhi CM noted that BRICS is one of the platforms that bring together the most powerful emerging nations into a bloc. She noted that the bloc reflects the need for increased multilateral cooperation, partnership and multipolar global order.

India Hosts 18th BRICS Summit

This year’s 18th BRICS Summit is taking place at Bharat Mandapam from September 12-13, 2026. It is the fourth time that India will be chairing BRICS in this year when the theme is “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.”

Summit Brings Together Leaders of 11 Countries, Partner Nations and Representatives of International Organizations

The Summit began with talks on multilateralism and inclusive global governance and an exhibition featuring the innovation and development prowess of India.

Gala Dinner Brings Leaders and CMs Together

Union ministers, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and some chief ministers, including Rekha Gupta, participated in the gala dinner. As per reports in PTI, delegates were sitting at various tables in order to interact with delegates of the participating nations.

Indian vegetarian dishes and desserts were served at the dinner. Such informal interactions may give delegates a chance to mingle outside the Summit sessions.

Rekha Gupta Stresses India’s Role in International Affairs

During her address, Rekha Gupta highlighted the rising role of India in the international affairs forum. According to her, India was not just a spectator to changes taking place in the international scene, but India was making its contribution towards the same.