Apple's first foldable, the iPhone Duo, has launched with a 7.6-inch internal display and A20 Pro chip. Its price in India starts at a steep Rs. 299,900, significantly higher than in other countries like the USA and UAE, which offer the device at a much lower cost.

The iPhone Duo, Apple's first foldable device, is officially out, and it has more surprises than anybody could have predicted. The largest feature of the new iPhone Duo is its 5.4-inch external display and 7.6-inch internal display. The iPhone Duo's aspect ratio, proportionate content scaling, and visual consistency appear amazing throughout the keynote address and in early hands-on photos and videos. But our other writings go into greater detail about that.

Here, we'll explain where you may purchase the newest iPhone Duo while still saving money. The iPhone Duo's 256GB storage starts at Rs. 299,900 in India, while the 512GB and 1TB models cost Rs. 324,900 and Rs. 374,900, respectively. In contrast, the premium 2TB Duo model is extremely expensive at Rs. 449,900.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 8 Ultra (priced at Rs. 1,99,999) and Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold (priced at Rs. 186,999), two other foldable phones on the market, are less expensive than the iPhone Duo due to these Indian costs.

In order to make the statistics meaningful side by side, we lined up the base 256GB storage model across seven markets, roughly translated into rupees as a common reference point.

Country Price for 256 GB Model USA $1,999 (roughly Rs. 1.90 lakhs) Canada CAD 2,999 (roughly Rs. 2.06 lakhs) Hong Kong HKD 17,499 (roughly Rs. 2.12 lakhs) UAE AED 8,499 (roughly Rs. 2.20 lakhs) Germany EUR 2,299 (roughly Rs. 2.54 lakhs) Singapore SGD 3,099 (roughly Rs. 2.33 lakhs) India Rs. 299,900 (Almost Rs. 3 lakhs)

The iPhone Duo is the most reasonably priced phone in the world, with a starting price of $1,999 in the US. However, it is prior to sales tax, which is often added at the register at a rate of 5–8%. When you include that in, you're getting closer to $2,150, or around Rs. 2.04 lakhs, but it's still the least expensive starting point on our list.

Interestingly, the UAE isn't far behind either. At AED 8,499, it converts to roughly Rs. 2.20 lakhs, which still beats India by a margin. One main reason is that the UAE charges just 5% VAT and no import duty, not because of any special pricing from Apple. This means we may see headlines like: "Can a flight to Dubai pay for my iPhone?".

All About iPhone Duo

In the latest launch, Duo marked the biggest redesign of the iPhone line. The device opens into a 7.6-inch display and features a 5.4-inch outer screen. Users can keep two apps open at the same time, thanks to its large display. The device is powered by Apple's A20 Pro chip, built on a 2-nanometer process. Apple said the chip, paired with a vapour-chamber cooling system, is designed to improve on-device AI performance, graphics processing and battery efficiency. It also includes Apple's latest C2 modem. Duo supports Apple Pencil and uses Touch ID integrated into the side button. Apple said it is the thinnest iPhone when open.