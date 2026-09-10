Apple has launched the iPhone 18 Pro Max, with India being one of the most expensive markets at RS 1,79,900. In contrast, the US offers the cheapest price, creating a significant price gap of over RS 56,000 between the two countries.

Apple has officially launched the iPhone 18 Pro Max, with India included among the first-wave markets. The country's starting price for the new flagship is RS 1,79,900, however prices outside vary greatly according on the market. When comparing beginning prices across various nations, the US has the lowest price when considering straight currency conversion. India is at the top in the comparison, followed by Canada.

Country iPhone 18 Pro Max Price Approximately Price in India USA $1,299 Rs 1,23,665 Canada C$1,899 Rs 1,30,803 Japan ¥239,800 Rs 1,48,676 China CNY 10,999 Rs 1,55,856 Australia A$2,299 Rs 1,57,803 Singapore S$2,099 Rs 1,57,950 United Kingdom £1,299 Rs 1,66,701 Germany €1,599 Rs 1,77,009 India Rs 1,79,900 Rs 1,79,900

US Has Cheapest iPhone 18 Pro Max Price

Among the markets examined here, the US has the lowest conversion pricing for the iPhone 18 Pro Max. With the given currency rate, Apple's $1,299 beginning price translates to about RS 1,23,665. With a starting price of C$1,899, or around Rs 1,30,803, Canada is the second-cheapest. China's CNY 10,999 costs about Rs 1,55,856, while Japan comes in at about Rs 1,48,676.

Singaporean and Australian pricing are also quite similar. In Australia, the iPhone 18 Pro Max costs A$2,299, or around Rs 1,57,803, while in Singapore, it costs S$2,099, or roughly Rs 1,57,950.

India Most Expensive Among These Markets

In this comparison, India has the highest beginning price at Rs 1,79,900. Germany's €1,599, or around Rs 1,77,009, is comparable to the UK's £1,299, or roughly Rs 1,66,701.

Prices in the US and India range significantly from one another. The US pricing is around Rs 56,235 less than the Indian price on a straight currency exchange. There is also a big contrast with Canada. The Indian iPhone 18 Pro Max costs around Rs 49,097 more than the Canadian model, which converts to about Rs 1,30,803.

Apple will begin iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max pre-orders in the first wave of 65 countries, including India, on September 12, with sales starting September 18.