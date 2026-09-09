Apple has launched the new iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, featuring the powerful A20 Pro chipset for enhanced performance and on-device AI processing. The new models also introduce a significantly upgraded Siri AI, designed to rival competitors, and come in four new colours: Burgundy, Sky Blue, Silver, and Deep Black.

Apple has launched the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max at its 'Surprise and Shine' event on Wednesday. The iPhone 18 duo come with notable hardware upgrades over last year's iPhone 17 Pro models. They run on Apple's latest-generation A20 Pro chipset and include the company's new in-house C2 modem but also gives class-leading battery life on both the models

Apple iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max: Processor

The new A20 Pro chipset focuses on improving performance but also give you on-device AI processing which is Apple’s big privacy pitch for its AI tools. The new architecture allows the A20 Pro to carry more cores, neural engine for AI workloads and claimed to be fastest CPU on any smartphone.

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Apple iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max: Camera

The iPhone 18 Pro is getting a big variable aperture 48MP sensor, which is a first on the iPhone from Apple. The company will allow more light to pass through the sensor for more natural-looking shots. And it sounds like the big upgrade is coming to both iPhone 18 Pro and the 18 Pro Max models.

Apple iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max: Battery

Apple says using the A20 Pro on the iPhone 18 Pro will give you day-long battery life as the 18 Pro Max model. The company claims the 18 Pro can run for up to 35 hours, while the 18 Pro Max becomes the leading giant with 45 hours of playback. And guess what, the iPhone 18 Pros can charge up to 50 percent in just 15 minutes, how much boost does that give, surely above 50W for the new iPhones.

Apple iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max: Siri AI Version

Apple says Siri will be much more powerful and deeply integrated in the new iPhones. The iPhone 18 Pro will run many of the Siri features locally. The new AI will also have a more expressive voice. Apple is bringing the Siri AI version with the new iPhone 18 Pro series which works through the Siri app that is debuting and syncs your conversations on the iCloud. Siri also works within the camera app and developers will get third-party support to work across other apps. It obviously works in Safari and you can use Siri AI via text or voice. ChatGPT and Gemini finally have a rival from Apple.

Apple iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max: Colours

As we mentioned previously, we get four colours this year -- Burgundy, Sky Blue, Silver, and Deep Black.

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Apple iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max: Price and Availabilty

iPhone 18 Pro – starts at $1199

iPhone 18 Pro Max – starts at $1299

iPhone 18 Pro pre-orders start from September 12 and as we expected they will go on sale from Friday, September 18.