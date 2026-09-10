Following the launch of the new iPhone 18 Pro and foldable iPhone Duo, Apple has unexpectedly increased the price of the iPhone 17 in India by Rs 17,000. This significant price hike, which also affects other models like the iPhone 17e and 16, is linked to the rising demand for memory driven by the AI industry.

The iPhone 18 Pro series and the brand-new iPhone Duo, Apple's first foldable handset, were officially unveiled to the public last night. These days, Apple often lowers the cost of its previous iPhone models following the release of a new model. But this time, that didn't occur. The iPhone 17 is still the most recent vanilla iPhone on the market since Apple did not add a new model to the lineup, and it became pricey.

Apple has significantly raised the price of the regular iPhone 17 by Rs 17,000 in India. The iPhone 17's 256GB model debuted in India for Rs 82,900. The current listing price is Rs 99,900. Meanwhile, the 512GB model is now priced at Rs 1,24,900. To put it another way, the basic iPhone 17 is now only Rs 100 away from reaching the Rs 1 lakh threshold. Since the price change went into effect right away, the iPhone 17 is now far more costly than it was when it was first released last year.

Why Has Apple Increased The Price?

In Apple's ecosystem, repricing is nothing new. Apple raised the cost of MacBooks, iPads, and other devices earlier this year. Additionally, a price increase for the iPhone 17 had long been anticipated. The persistent RAM and memory deficit is one of the factors under discussion. Because data centers and AI businesses require massive quantities of memory to run their systems, the growth of AI is driving up demand for memory. Memory vendors have been under pressure as a result, leading to price increases. The market for Android phones is also experiencing a comparable price increase. Additionally, Apple's iPhone has now suffered as well.

Other Apple Products Price Hiked

The company has also increased the prices of several other existing models, including the iPhone 17e, iPhone 16 and iPhone Air. Following the tradition of offering its latest Pro models, now with the launch of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, Apple has also discontinued the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. However, these models will be available through third party sellers, until the stock lasts.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 17e has received a Rs 15,000 price hike, moving from Rs 64,900 to Rs 79,900. The iPhone 16 is now listed at Rs 89,900, while the iPhone Air has seen the biggest increase among these models. Its price has jumped by Rs 30,000, from Rs 1,19,900 to Rs 1,49,900.

What Does iPhone 17 Offer?

The 6.3-inch display on the regular iPhone 17 still has a refresh rate of 120 Hz. In addition, it has an anti-reflective layer, Ceramic Shield 2 glass, an always-on display, and a maximum brightness of 3,000 nits. The phone is powered by Apple's A19 processor, which the firm claims is built to accommodate future AI features. A 48-megapixel primary camera with a 2x optical-quality telephoto crop and a 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera are available for photography. Center Stage and an 18-megapixel square sensor make up the front camera. Additionally, Apple promises to play videos for up to 30 hours, which is eight hours longer than the iPhone 16.