SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi has sparked fresh buzz after an unverified viral image allegedly showing a dinosaur, giant creature and temples surfaced online. Here’s what we know about the mysterious photo and the film.

SS Rajamouli's highly-anticipated Varanasi continues to take over all the limelight despite the film being months away from hitting the big screens. Featuring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the highly ambitious project has been in the spotlight once again after an image of the set was posted online.

Fans seem to be trying to decode whether it is an actual image of SS Rajamouli's Varanasi or a mere AI-made picture.

The image of Varanasi goes viral amid speculation among fans

While the image being circulated on social media seems to have a huge dinosaur-like monster along with another huge creature, temples can be seen in the background of the picture. The sheer scale of the image has raised many questions in the minds of fans as they started to speculate on the possible creation by SS Rajamouli.

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It needs to be noted that there hasn't been any confirmation yet from the makers regarding the legitimacy of the image of Varanasi set being circulated.

Varanasi Plot So Far Revealed

Though the viral photo can’t be verified yet, the film itself has already set an ambitious narrative world. Varanasi is the official name of the SSMB29 project by Rajamouli that was revealed during the 2025 Globetrotter event. The movie was pitched as the globe-trotting time-trotting action adventure whose story spans several periods and locations.

Mahesh Babu is the main character Rudhra in this movie, while Priyanka Chopra Jonas will play Mandakini, and Prithviraj Sukumaran will be Kumbha. An alleged synopsis revolves around an asteroid, but certain plot details that have been mentioned online still haven’t been confirmed officially by the filmmakers.

Release Date of Varanasi

The SS Rajamouli directorial film is officially set for the theater release on April 7, 2027. This information was provided by the director himself back in January, who claimed that this movie would be one of the biggest theatrical events of 2027.

But for the time being, the picture, which is certainly viral and unconfirmed, continues to be just that. However, having considered the size of things already disclosed in relation to Varanasi, it appears that Rajamouli has given his fans many reasons to look forward to something.