Taapsee Pannu posted a fun video from her beach vacation with husband Mathias Boe, where they hilariously struggle with a stunt. Fans and celebs like Anurag Kashyap enjoyed the couple's playful bond. The two reportedly tied the knot in March 2024.

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu has shared a rare glimpse with her husband, former badminton star Mathias Boe, from their beach vacation. In an Instagram post, Taapsee shared playful videos of herself trying to carry out a fun pose by the beach, with her husband hilariously struggling to support her in the stunt. “Exotic location, Supportive husband, Successful viral picture moment. On the hindsight, could’ve used AI in the last attempt. #HolidayHustle,” she wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

Fans quickly reacted to the post, enjoying their fun bond. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap added, “Hahahahha.” The couple reportedly tied the knot on March 23, 2024, in Udaipur, blending Sikh and Christian traditions for their private ceremony attended by close family and friends.

On Maintaining Privacy

Taapsee Pannu, known for her roles in films like ‘Pink’ and ‘Haseen Dillruba’, is known for maintaining a boundary between her professional achievements and personal life.

Speaking to ANI, Taapsee once shared, “I've worked really hard to be where I am. My name cannot be overtaken by anyone else who isn't responsible for my success. My personal life will remain strictly personal. The kind of liberty people take to comment on my personal life is not something I am okay with.”

On the Work Front

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu was recently seen in the film ‘Gandhari’, written and produced by Kanika Dhillon. It premiered on Netflix earlier this month.

With Taapsee in the lead role, Ishwak Singh stars as Gokul, a father grappling with the disappearance of his daughter, while Jatin Sarna plays Kabir, the officer leading the investigation. Swastika Mukherjee, Mita Vashisht and Chhaya Kadam complete the ensemble, each adding a distinct layer to the mystery and intrigue surrounding Joypurra.

It is directed by Devashish Makhija. (ANI)