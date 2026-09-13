More than 210 people of all ages participated in a free eco-friendly Ganpati idol-making workshop in Rajkot. The event, by Mission Smart City Trust, aims to promote clay idols over Plaster of Paris to protect the environment during Ganeshotsav.

More than 210 children, youngsters, women and senior citizens took part in a free eco-friendly Ganpati idol-making workshop in Rajkot, as a campaign to promote clay idols over Plaster of Paris (POP) during Ganeshotsav continues.

A Campaign for Greener Celebrations

Organised by Mission Smart City Trust at Chitranagari, the workshop marked the sixth consecutive year of the initiative, which began in 2021. Participants were trained to make Ganpati idols using natural clay and decorate them with eco-friendly materials.

According to organiser Maulik Gotecha, the initiative was started with the aim of encouraging people to move away from POP idols and adopt environmentally friendly alternatives. “We've been doing wall painting projects in Rajkot for the past 10 years. But for the last 6 years, we've had this idea that since the Ganesha festival is such a big deal all over India, we thought, instead of using POP, it's much better to use eco-friendly clay,” Gotecha said in a conversation with ANI.

He added that the workshop has been conducted continuously since 2021 and is offered free of cost. “So, it's been a continuous journey since 2021, and this is our sixth year of organising it,” he said.

Hands-On Workshop for All Ages

Around 215 people participated in this year's workshop, with participants ranging from children aged 10-12 to people in their 70s. The idols made during the event varied in size, with some participants creating idols around half a foot tall, while others made idols measuring up to one-and-a-half feet.

Participants were also encouraged to use natural materials for decoration. Some brought decorative items and kalashs from their homes to adorn their idols.

The workshop also focused on raising awareness about the environmental impact of POP and chemical-based colours during Ganeshotsav. Organisers urged citizens to opt for clay, natural colours and other eco-friendly materials and avoid plastic and other polluting materials. The campaign carried messages including “My Ganpati, My Responsibility” and “Save the Environment, Bring Home a Clay Ganpati.”

Positive Atmosphere and Community Feedback

Gotecha said the event was attended by people across age groups. “Everyone has made their Ganpati really well—some made them half a foot tall, and others made them a foot or a foot and a half. Some even brought decorations from their homes to dress up their idols, and a few brought kalashs to decorate. The atmosphere is really great. Just look around, everyone is having a good time,” he said.

Participant Juhi Harshita Bhatt said she brought her two children to the workshop so they could learn about idol-making from a young age. “This is my second year; I'm in my second year here now, and it's a really good effort. I've brought my two kids along, and it's great if they can learn as early as possible at this young age,” she said.

Participants made different Ganpati idols during the workshop, while women participants also joined the campaign to promote environmentally responsible celebrations. The organisers said the best idols were awarded prizes.

Blending Tradition with Environmental Responsibility

The initiative aims to combine traditional devotion with environmental responsibility by encouraging families and Ganesh mandals to choose clay idols that can naturally dissolve after proper immersion, thereby reducing the harmful impact on water bodies.

The programme concluded with an appeal to citizens to celebrate Ganeshotsav while protecting the environment. Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day Hindu festival marking the birth of Lord Ganesha. Celebrations involve the installation of Ganesha idols at homes and public places, prayers and cultural programmes, culminating in the immersion of the idols.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)