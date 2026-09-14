2 4 Image Credit : instagram

Is the ₹100 crore OTT offer for real?

The craze for 'Hanuman Ansh' is only increasing, with theatres running houseful and people waiting for tickets. Initially, no OTT platform was interested, but now the demand is huge. Word is that a top OTT company has offered a whopping ₹100 crore for the film's rights, and talks are on. Hindi films must run in theatres for at least 8 weeks before their OTT release. While platforms are waiting for this period to end, there's a buzz that they want to seal this ₹100 crore deal even earlier. However, it's not clear if the makers have agreed. But the rumour is very strong.