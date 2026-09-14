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Hanuman Ansh: Rs 2 Crore Film Based On Neem Karoli Baba Gets Big OTT Offer - Check Here
Hanuman Ansh, made on a modest budget of just Rs 2 crore, is gaining attention with its story inspired by Neem Karoli Baba. Reports suggest a major OTT platform has made an offer.
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Image Credit : Asianet News
The film that came silently and created history
Before its release, hardly anyone knew about 'Hanuman Ansh', a film based on Neem Karoli Baba's life. But it quietly created history. The film team did very little promotion. Instead, the audience did all the talking. People treated theatres like temples, even leaving their footwear outside before watching. As a result, collections just kept growing. Made for just ₹2 crore, the film has now earned a massive ₹236 crore worldwide. And now, everyone's talking about a huge OTT offer.
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Is the ₹100 crore OTT offer for real?
The craze for 'Hanuman Ansh' is only increasing, with theatres running houseful and people waiting for tickets. Initially, no OTT platform was interested, but now the demand is huge. Word is that a top OTT company has offered a whopping ₹100 crore for the film's rights, and talks are on. Hindi films must run in theatres for at least 8 weeks before their OTT release. While platforms are waiting for this period to end, there's a buzz that they want to seal this ₹100 crore deal even earlier. However, it's not clear if the makers have agreed. But the rumour is very strong.
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Image Credit : youtube
The movie team is overjoyed
Co-producer Ragini Son spoke about the OTT deal rumours. She said, 'Right now, the audience doesn't need to think about OTT. The film is doing amazingly well in theatres, and we want more people to experience it there. 'Hanuman Ansh' has the blessings of Lord Hanuman, and people are loving it. That's what's most important for us. The audience's word-of-mouth publicity is what made this film such a massive hit.'
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Image Credit : Youtube Screenshot@Hanuman_Ansh
A record-breaking film
This ₹2 crore film didn't get a big opening at all. On its first day, it collected only ₹10 lakh. In the first two weeks, it earned just ₹1.48 crore, which means it hadn't even recovered its budget. But then, people started talking. Word spread that it was a good film about Baba Neem Karoli. Thanks to this public promotion, a collections 'tsunami' began from the 16th day. The film earned ₹61 crore in its fourth week and hit ₹90 crore by the fifth. Now, it has created a record by collecting a total of ₹236 crore from India and overseas.
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