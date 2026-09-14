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Wamiqa Gabbi Has 8 Films In Her Kitty Across Indian Cinema, From Goodachari 2 To Genie - Check Here
Wamiqa Gabbi is on a roll, with a packed lineup spanning multiple Indian film industries. The actress currently has eight films in her kitty, including Goodachari 2, Prahaar, Tiki Taka, Iravaakalam and Genie, keeping her busy
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Super busy in the film industry
Chandigarh-born actress Wamiqa Gabbi is currently one of the busiest stars in the South Indian film industry. She is bagging back-to-back roles across different languages, making her one of the most in-demand actresses today.
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A whopping eight films
After grabbing eyeballs in her recent film 'DC', Wamiqa Gabbi is now working on a whopping eight movies. She is all set to make her mark across Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Punjabi cinema at the same time.
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Wamiqa Gabbi in 'Goodachari 2'
One of Wamiqa's major projects is the Hindi film 'Prahaar', based on the life of Ujjwal Nikam, where she plays a key role. She is also starring as the heroine in the much-awaited Telugu spy thriller 'Goodachari 2' with Adivi Sesh.
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A line of opportunities
Wamiqa Gabbi is also expanding her presence in the Malayalam industry with the film 'Tiki Taka', her second project there. In Tamil cinema, she has two big films lined up: 'Iravaakalam' and 'Genie', where she plays important characters.
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Busy in Punjabi too
Wamiqa is also keeping busy in Hindi cinema with two films, 'Dil Ka Darwaza Kholna Darling' and 'Kooku Ki Kundli'. Her work doesn't stop there; she is also active in her home industry, Punjabi cinema, with the movie 'Kikli'.
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More to come in the future
By juggling films across so many languages, Wamiqa Gabbi is truly expanding her footprint across the entire Indian film industry, not just the South. With such a diverse lineup, she is definitely an actress to watch out for.
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