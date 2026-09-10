Mandaadi X Review: Soori, Suhaas' Sports Drama Worth Your Time? Read Here
Mandaadi X Review: Soori, Suhaas, and Mahima Nambiar's new film 'Mandaadi' has hit the theatres. Directed by Mathimaran Pugazhendhi, is this sports drama worth your time? Here's our full review
Mandaadi Movie Review
Soori and Suhaas lead the cast in this Mathimaran Pugazhendhi directorial. Mahima Nambiar plays the heroine, with Sathyaraj, Ravindra Vijay, Mithun, and Bala Saravanan in key roles. Elred Kumar has produced the film under his RS Infotainment banner. The film's trailer and songs created a lot of buzz before its release on Thursday, September 10.
The Story of Mandaadi
Mandaadi Review
Mandaadi Review
How is Mandaadi?
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