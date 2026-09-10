4 5 Image Credit : X/@rsinfotainment

Mandaadi Review

The film's plus points are its boat racing scenes, a strong second half, and good emotional moments. The crew filmed the races realistically in actual locations, which looks great. But the minuses are many. The reason for the hero-villain fight feels weak, and many scenes just fall flat. The love story doesn't click either, and it's unclear why Mallesh tries to kill Puli. Overall, it ends up being just an average watch.