US’s BIG Warning To China! | Trump’s ‘Economic D-Day’ Targets IRAN SUPPORTERS | World News

Washington DC (USA) | US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent issued a stern warning to China and other countries doing business with Iran, declaring that 'no one is above the reach of U.S. sanctions' on August 25. Bessent described Washington’s latest pressure campaign as an 'economic D-Day', warning countries to cut business ties with Iran or risk losing access to the dollar-based financial system. The move signals a major escalation in Trump administration pressure on Iran and those supporting its economy.