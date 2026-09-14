Looking to buy an automatic car in India for under Rs 9 lakh? We've got you covered. These cars make city driving a breeze. Our list includes popular AMT models like the Maruti Swift, Hyundai Exter, Renault Kiger, and Maruti Baleno. We break down the price, features, and engine details for each one.

Automatic cars are becoming a huge hit in India, and it's easy to see why. More and more people are switching to automatics to escape the headache of constantly changing gears and pressing the clutch in bumper-to-bumper city traffic. If you have a budget of up to ₹9 lakh and want an automatic car, the market has plenty of great options. This list features models from top companies like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, and Renault. The prices mentioned are on-road in Mumbai, and we're focusing only on models with an AMT gearbox.

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Maruti Swift

First up is the Maruti Suzuki Swift, a hatchback that has been a crowd-favourite in India for years. One of its biggest advantages is Maruti Suzuki's massive service network. The Swift is powered by a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 80 hp and 111.7 Nm of torque. The company claims a mileage of up to 24.8 km per litre. The on-road price for the petrol AMT variant in Mumbai starts at ₹8.39 lakh. The top-end ZXI+ Dual Tone variant will set you back by ₹10.44 lakh.

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Hyundai Exter

If you'd prefer a small SUV over a hatchback, the Hyundai Exter is a great option to consider. It comes with a 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine that delivers 82 hp and 114 Nm of torque. The HX3 variant with an AMT gearbox starts at an on-road price of ₹8.24 lakh in Mumbai. However, it's worth noting that the base variant has fewer features compared to some other models in this price range.

Renault Kiger

The Renault Kiger is another impressive option you can get for under ₹9 lakh. It runs on a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, which produces 71 hp and 96 Nm of torque. The Kiger's key highlights are its 205 mm ground clearance and a generous 405-litre boot space. It also comes loaded with features like automatic climate control, rear AC vents, and a PM2.5 air purifier. The on-road price for the AMT variant starts at ₹8.17 lakh in Mumbai. A point to consider before buying is that Renault's service network is not as widespread as Maruti Suzuki's or Hyundai's.

Maruti Baleno

The Maruti Baleno is the premium hatchback on our list. It's known for its spacious cabin and a host of modern features. After its recent update, the car now offers features like ventilated front seats, leatherette seats, a cooled wireless phone charger, Level-2 ADAS, and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The on-road price for the petrol AMT variant starts at ₹8.81 lakh in Mumbai. For anyone looking for a feature-packed automatic car under ₹9 lakh, the Baleno is an excellent choice.