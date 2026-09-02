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Budget Cars: A car for just ₹3.50 lakh? Great mileage at a low price! Check out India's top 5 models
Want to make your dream of owning a car come true? You can get a four-wheeler for just ₹3.50 lakh! These cars offer great mileage at a super low price. Find out which are the top five models in the country.
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Ex-showroom price ₹3.70 lakh
The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10's ex-showroom price is ₹3.70 lakh. You can get it in both petrol and CNG options. This hatchback model delivers a mileage of 24.39-24.90 km/l on petrol and 33.40-33.85 km/kg on CNG.
Renault Kwid
The Renault Kwid's ex-showroom price starts from ₹4.30 lakh. This hatchback model gives a mileage of 22 km/l on petrol and 26.49 km/kg on CNG.
Also Read: TVS iQube: Special edition with 145 km range celebrates 10 lakh sales
Tata Tiago
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
The Maruti Suzuki Celerio's ex-showroom price starts from ₹4.70 lakh. This petrol and CNG hatchback offers a mileage of 24.97-26.68 km/l on petrol and an impressive 34.43 km/kg on CNG.
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