Maruti Suzuki Price Hike September 2026: Select Cars Get Costlier by Up to Rs 20,000
Maruti Suzuki has some bad news for car buyers. The company is increasing the prices of its cars again, starting this September. For some select models, the price will go up by as much as Rs. 20,000.
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Maruti Suzuki Car Price Hike
Maruti Suzuki is hiking its car prices once again. The company announced that from September, prices for select models will increase by up to Rs. 20,000. They've pointed to rising production costs and inflation as the main reasons for this hike. We're still waiting for the full list of which models will be affected and the exact price increase for each.
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Maruti Car Price Increase
This is the third time Maruti Suzuki has increased prices since May. Back in June, they had already hiked prices by up to Rs. 30,000. Then in August, the prices of all their passenger vehicles went up. However, the company says this new September hike will only apply to certain models, not the entire range.
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Reason for Maruti Car Price Hike
The company explained that manufacturing costs are going up because of pricier raw materials. On top of that, inflation and higher global transport and fuel costs are also hitting their budget. Experts also say that tensions in the Middle East are creating more pressure on global supply chains, which in turn affects the auto industry.
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Maruti Suzuki Cars
Maruti Suzuki stated that even with rising production costs, it has been trying to absorb most of the impact itself, instead of passing it all on to customers. But with costs continuing to climb, they can no longer manage the entire burden. So, they have decided to share a part of this increased cost with buyers, which is why prices for some models will go up from September.
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Car Price Hike
It's not just Maruti Suzuki. Other big players like Tata Motors, Mahindra, and Hyundai have also increased their vehicle prices recently, all citing higher production costs. This announcement from Maruti comes right at the start of the festive season, which is a peak time for car sales. We'll get the full picture on which models are affected and by how much only after the official announcement is made.
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