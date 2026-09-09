4 5 Image Credit : Asianet News

Maruti Suzuki Cars

Maruti Suzuki stated that even with rising production costs, it has been trying to absorb most of the impact itself, instead of passing it all on to customers. But with costs continuing to climb, they can no longer manage the entire burden. So, they have decided to share a part of this increased cost with buyers, which is why prices for some models will go up from September.