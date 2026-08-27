3 5 Image Credit : carnewschina.com

Three variants, with up to 1,100 km range

BYD will offer the Denza Z9S in three different range options. The base model is expected to give around 780 km, the next one about 920 km, and the top-end variant will go up to a massive 1,100 km on a single charge. But remember, these numbers are based on China's CLTC testing cycle. The actual range on the road could be different.