BYD EV: New Model Promises Major Upgrade For Electric Driving!
Forget range anxiety! Chinese EV giant BYD has just launched a new car, the Denza Z9S, that's breaking all records for range and charging speed. Here are all the details you need to know.
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What's so special about the Denza Z9S?
The Denza Z9S is an electric sedan from China with a starting price of around $47,100, which is about Rs 40 lakh. Its biggest selling point is the massive range it offers at this price. BYD has designed this car for people who love long drives, making it a very practical choice.
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97% charge in just 10 minutes
The Denza Z9S uses BYD's special Blade Battery technology. According to the company, you can charge the battery from 10% to 70% in just 5 minutes. A nearly full charge, from 10% to 97%, takes only about 9 minutes! This kind of tech could finally end the long waiting times at charging stations.
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Three variants, with up to 1,100 km range
BYD will offer the Denza Z9S in three different range options. The base model is expected to give around 780 km, the next one about 920 km, and the top-end variant will go up to a massive 1,100 km on a single charge. But remember, these numbers are based on China's CLTC testing cycle. The actual range on the road could be different.
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What could be the real-world range?
You can't directly compare the CLTC range with testing results from other countries. For instance, America's EPA standards are much stricter. The Lucid Air Grand Touring, a top EV in the US market, has an EPA-rated range of about 824 km. While the Denza Z9S's claimed 1,100 km range is higher, it's important to know they are measured differently, so it's not an apples-to-apples comparison.
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New competition in the long-range EV market
BYD's main focus with the Denza Z9S is to tackle the two biggest worries for EV buyers: charging time and range. While the 1,100 km range is a company claim based on CLTC tests, the real-world mileage will depend on your driving speed, AC usage, and road conditions. Still, with its super-fast charging and huge range, the Denza Z9S is set to create some serious competition in the EV market.
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