2 3 Image Credit : Kia sorento

Up to ₹1.5 lakh discount on Kia cars

Under this festive offer, people buying Kia cars can save up to a whopping ₹1.5 lakh. Many who are planning to buy a new car are now heading to Kia showrooms. Market experts are predicting that Kia's sales will shoot up this month because of these offers. This mega discount likely includes a cash discount, an exchange bonus, and a corporate discount. Usually, such a big discount of ₹1.5 lakh applies only to certain models or top-end variants. It's a strategy by the company to get people into showrooms. Also, these offers might change depending on the dealer's stock and the city you are in. Overall, this is a great chance for anyone looking to buy a new Kia car. Remember, these offers are valid only until September 30, so you'll have to be quick!