Kia Festive Offers: Get Up to Rs 1.5 Lakh Off on New Cars This Festive Season!
The festive season is here, and so are the offers! Kia India has announced some amazing deals for the entire month of September. Customers can save a massive amount, up to ₹1.5 lakh, on their new car.
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Image Credit : kia official
Kia's festive offer
The festive season has kicked off, and the Indian car market is buzzing with offers. Just like how shopping malls get crowded during Diwali, car showrooms are seeing a similar rush. All the big car companies are giving out offers to attract customers. Kia India, famous for its stylish SUVs, has also joined the party. The company has announced special discounts for the month of September.
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Image Credit : Kia sorento
Up to ₹1.5 lakh discount on Kia cars
Under this festive offer, people buying Kia cars can save up to a whopping ₹1.5 lakh. Many who are planning to buy a new car are now heading to Kia showrooms. Market experts are predicting that Kia's sales will shoot up this month because of these offers. This mega discount likely includes a cash discount, an exchange bonus, and a corporate discount. Usually, such a big discount of ₹1.5 lakh applies only to certain models or top-end variants. It's a strategy by the company to get people into showrooms. Also, these offers might change depending on the dealer's stock and the city you are in. Overall, this is a great chance for anyone looking to buy a new Kia car. Remember, these offers are valid only until September 30, so you'll have to be quick!
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Image Credit : kia
Which model gets how much discount?
So, which car is getting the massive ₹1.5 lakh discount? That's the big question on everyone's mind. Kia has announced the discount amount, but the company has not yet officially released the full details of which model gets how much. This has made everyone very curious. Customers are eagerly waiting to find out what offers are available on popular models like the Seltos, Sonet, and Carens. The best thing to do is to contact your nearest Kia showroom. They will give you the exact discount details, test drive information, and booking process for each model.
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