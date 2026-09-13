New CNG cars are expected to expand choices for Indian buyers, with Kia, Hyundai and Tata among the brands to watch. Here are the upcoming models, expected highlights and what buyers should know.

Indian car buyers are thinking differently these days. The old days of relying only on petrol and diesel are fading. Now, everyone wants cars that are cheaper to run, and alternative fuels are becoming the go-to choice. According to FADA's sales data from August 2026, cars running on CNG, hybrid, and electric power now make up a combined market share of 41.95%. That's slightly more than petrol and ethanol cars, which stand at 40.85%. And leading the charge is CNG, with a massive 25.28% share all by itself.

With lower fuel costs being the main draw, car companies are rushing to launch new CNG models. Kia has already made a big move. The company has started taking bookings for the CNG versions of its popular Carens and the upcoming Carens Clavis. Both these cars will come with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine fitted with a CNG kit.

Kia has revealed that when running on CNG, the engine will produce 93 hp of power and 123 Nm of torque. The company has also claimed an official mileage of 25 km/kg for the Carens Clavis CNG. However, buyers should remember that the power and torque figures will be lower in the CNG version compared to the standard petrol model.

Next up is Hyundai, which is expected to make a fresh entry into the CNG space with a new mid-size SUV. Reports suggest this new car could be based on the Bayon model and will be positioned just below the Creta in Hyundai's lineup. It is likely to be offered with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, along with a CNG option. But the most interesting part is how Hyundai might fit the CNG tanks.

According to sources, the company is planning to place the tanks underneath the car's floor. This clever design would mean the boot space isn't compromised, which is a common problem in CNG cars. It might even leave enough room for a spare wheel. If this happens, it would be the first Hyundai car longer than 4 metres to get a factory-fitted CNG kit.

There's a lot of buzz around this new Hyundai SUV for another reason. Hyundai has officially confirmed that it plans to launch this new mid-size SUV in India during the 2026 festive season. However, complete details like the car's final name, CNG variant specifics, engine performance, mileage, and price have not been announced yet. So, for now, all this information should be treated as speculation. Details about the CNG tank setup and the spare wheel will only be confirmed once the company makes an official announcement.

Tata Motors isn't sitting back in this race either. There's already a lot of anticipation for a CNG version of the Tata Curvv. Sources say the company is seriously considering this option. If it gets the green light, the Curvv CNG could come with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine.

There are also strong rumours that it will feature Tata's popular dual-cylinder technology. This tech uses two smaller CNG cylinders instead of one large one, which helps free up a lot of usable boot space. However, as of September 2026, the Tata Curvv CNG has not been officially launched. Tata has not yet confirmed its price, mileage, or launch date.

As the demand for CNG cars continues to grow in India, the competition between carmakers is set to get even hotter in the coming months. Kia is already ahead with bookings open for the Carens and Carens Clavis CNG. Hyundai is getting ready to enter the segment with its new mid-size SUV, while the Tata Curvv CNG is also on the horizon. This means that people looking to buy a CNG car will no longer be limited to just hatchbacks or small sedans; they will soon have options in the SUV and MPV segments too. However, it's wise to wait for official announcements from the companies before treating any details about unlaunched cars as final.