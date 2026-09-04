The NHAI has extended its 'Clean Toilet Picture Challenge' to address poorly maintained public restrooms on national highways. Commuters can report dirty toilets using the Rajmargyatra app by uploading a geotagged photo. In return for a valid report, they receive a Rs 1,000 FASTag recharge.

The absence of public restrooms on Indian roadways is one of the frequent problems that most people encounter. Anyone who has travelled on our roadways for extended periods of time would concur. Public restrooms have been constructed by the government at various sites along roads and motorways, however many of them are poorly maintained. Road users are frequently inconvenienced by this. NHAI has recently developed a program that allows you to receive a reward for reporting a filthy lavatory in order to address this issue.

This is actually part of the Clean Toilet Picture Challenge, which was launched in September 2025. The initiative has recently been extended by NHAI until June 30, 2027. Users of the National Highway responded enthusiastically to the idea, with 429 commuters reporting dirty restrooms and receiving FASTag recharges of Rs 1,000 apiece thus far in 2026.

All commuters on the National Highway are eligible to participate in the program. Using the most recent version of the Rajmargyatra mobile app, they may take part by sharing crisp, time-stamped, geotagged photos of dirty restrooms. When submitting the photo, users must also include basic information such as their name, location, cellphone number, and car registration number.

Each qualifying vehicle registration number reporting such an event will earn a reward of Rs 1,000 in the form of a FASTag recharge credited to the associated VRN following the analysis of the photos and data. For the duration of the scheme, each VRN is only eligible for one award. The reward is non-transferable and cannot be claimed in cash. Only the first legitimate report made via the Rajmargyatra app will be taken into consideration when several reports are received for the same facility on the same day.

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The initiative only applies to restrooms built, run, or maintained within NHAI's purview. Because they are beyond the purview of NHAI, restrooms found at retail gas stations, dhabas, and other public spaces are not included. AI-assisted screening and manual validation are used to verify all entries.

Since it can be difficult to locate a clean loo on lengthy road journeys in India, this is truly a commendable move. Many are dirty, and some are even closed by the government. The NHAI hopes to improve the state of the restrooms on our highways with this program, which has received a lot of attention on social media.