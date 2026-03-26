NEW ZEALAND VS SOUTH AFRICA 5TH T20I HIGHLIGHTS PROTEAS STUNNING COMEBACK TO WIN SERIES ENGLISH
New Zealand Vs South Africa 5th T20I Highlights | Proteas Stunning Comeback to Win Series | SportsSouth Africa national cricket team stunned New Zealand national cricket team in the 5th T20I to seal a thrilling 3-2 series win. Connor Esterhuizen starred with a blazing knock, while Proteas bowlers dominated. A complete turnaround performance to clinch the decider in style.0:00 – South Africa Stuns New Zealand with 33-Run Victory!1:35 – Bevon Jacobs Shines with Brave 362:42 – Fielding Fiasco: 9 Catches Dropped
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