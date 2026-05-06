Assam CEO Anurag Goel Submits List of Elected MLAs to Governor at Lok Bhavan, Guwahati #Shorts
Assam Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Goel led a delegation to submit the official list of newly elected MLAs to the Governor at Lok Bhavan in Guwahati. This key step marks the completion of the election process and paves the way for the formation of the new Assam Legislative Assembly.
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