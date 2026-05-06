Lt Gen Hooda EXCLUSIVE: Inside Operation Sindoor, Pakistan Lies & India’s New Doctrine

Former Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Dipendra Singh Hooda (Retd), mastermind behind the 2016 Uri surgical strikes, breaks down Operation Sindoor (2026). In this exclusive interview, he compares the operations, discusses India’s technological advances, tri-service coordination, Pakistan’s disinformation campaign, deepfakes, Rafale claims, and the new deterrence doctrine under PM Modi. Essential viewing for defence, geopolitics, and national security enthusiasts. 0:00 - Intro0:36 - Lt Gen Hooda Exclusive Interview1:40 - Scale & Scope: Much Larger Than 20162:40 - Precision Weapons: Spice, Scalp, Hammer, Excalibur6:19 - Tri-Services Coordinations: Key Lesson9:33 - Information Warfare = Key Ingredient of Modern Conflict14:37 - Most Misleading Pakistani Claims18:02 - Future Strategy: Sustained Multi-Domain Pressure

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