Emily Blunt & Stanley Tucci Get Hollywood Walk of Fame Stars | Full Ceremony

Hollywood celebrates two beloved stars as Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci receive their stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame The ceremony on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles brought together some of the biggest names in the industry, including Meryl Streep, Dwayne Johnson, Robert Downey Jr., and Matt Damon.Best known for their roles in The Devil Wears Prada, Blunt and Tucci shared heartfelt moments as they were honored for their contributions to cinema.Blunt expressed deep gratitude during her speech, while Tucci reflected on his remarkable 45-year journey in Hollywood. Meanwhile, Streep delivered a touching tribute that highlighted their long-standing friendship and admiration.This star-studded event is a celebration of talent, legacy, and the enduring impact of two iconic performers.Location: Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles0:00 – Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony Begins0:30 – Emily Blunt & Stanley Tucci Receive Stars0:58 – Tributes from Meryl Streep, RDJ & Dwayne Johnson

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