Michael Jackson Top 20 Songs | From Dangerous to Thriller | King of Pop Special

Celebrate the legacy of the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, with his top 20 most iconic songs that defined music history. From electrifying dance anthems to emotional masterpieces, his tracks continue to inspire generations and dominate playlists worldwide, making him one of the greatest entertainers of all time.0:00 – Intro: Celebrating the King of Pop0:27 – Top 20 Countdown: The Biggest Hits1:58 – Top 10 Countdown to Number 1

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