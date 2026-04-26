Michael Biopic Sparks Twitter War | Fans Pack Theatres & Defend Michael Jackson Legacy

The biopic Michael is creating massive buzz online, with packed theatres and viral fan reactions. While critics call it safe and incomplete, audiences are loving the nostalgic tribute. Lead actor Jaafar Jackson earns praise, as fans passionately defend the film, turning it into a box office spectacle despite mixed reviews.00:00 Shocking Buzz: Michael Sparks Fans vs Critics War00:25 Jaafar Jackson Steals the Show as King of Pop01:00 Packed Theatres Prove Michael Jackson’s Legacy Lives On

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