MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Add Preferred SourceGoogle-icon

Indonesia’s Bali Faces Trash Disaster After Sudden Policy Shift

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : May 06 2026, 07:19 PM IST
Share this Video

Bali, one of the world’s most famous tourist destinations, is facing a growing environmental crisis in 2026. After the closure of the Suwung landfill to organic waste, trash has begun piling up across Denpasar, Kuta, and surrounding areas.In this video, we explore how Bali’s waste management system is struggling to cope, why garbage is accumulating on beaches and rivers, and what this means for tourism, local businesses, and public health.From rotting waste and rising rat infestations to burning trash and toxic smoke, the island’s image as a tropical paradise is under threat. With tourism contributing up to 80% of Bali’s economy, the stakes couldn’t be higher.We also hear from locals, workers, tourists, and officials as Indonesia pushes to end open dumping by 2026.0:00 - What caused Bali’s garbage crisis?1:25 - Is this a temporary disruption or a long-term environmental disaster?2:52 - Can Bali fix its waste problem before it impacts tourism permanently?Watch the full story.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred SourcegooglePreferred

Related Video

Indonesia’s Bali Faces Trash Disaster After Sudden Policy Shift
Now Playing
Indonesia’s Bali Faces Trash Disaster After Sudden Policy Shift
This Gaza Artist Lost Everything… Then Started Drawing Eyes
Now Playing
This Gaza Artist Lost Everything… Then Started Drawing Eyes
Lost Language of Iran Decoded After 4,000 Years | Linear Elamite Breakthrough | World News
Now Playing
Lost Language of Iran Decoded After 4,000 Years | Linear Elamite Breakthrough | World News
Jeffrey Sachs SLAMS Donald Trump: ‘War of Whim’ Remark Sparks Big Debate on Iran War | World News
Now Playing
Jeffrey Sachs SLAMS Donald Trump: ‘War of Whim’ Remark Sparks Big Debate on Iran War | World News
Indonesia Train Disaster Explained: How a Taxi Triggered Deadly Crash | World News
Now Playing
Indonesia Train Disaster Explained: How a Taxi Triggered Deadly Crash | World News
King Charles III ROASTS Donald Trump at White House | Viral 'You’d Be Speaking French' Moment
Now Playing
King Charles III ROASTS Donald Trump at White House | Viral 'You’d Be Speaking French' Moment
King Charles Praises US-UK Alliance in Historic Speech At Joint Session of US Congress
Now Playing
King Charles Praises US-UK Alliance in Historic Speech At Joint Session of US Congress
India Slams Strait of Hormuz Attacks at UNSC | Big Global Warning
Now Playing
India Slams Strait of Hormuz Attacks at UNSC | Big Global Warning
Trump SLAMS Manifesto Claims After WH Dinner Shooting, Denies Epstein Links
Now Playing
Trump SLAMS Manifesto Claims After WH Dinner Shooting, Denies Epstein Links
Sudan War: The Forgotten Crisis Destroying Millions | World’s Worst Humanitarian Disaster
Now Playing
Sudan War: The Forgotten Crisis Destroying Millions | World’s Worst Humanitarian Disaster

Entertainment

Emily Blunt & Stanley Tucci Get Hollywood Walk of Fame Stars | Full Ceremony
01:23
Now Playing
Emily Blunt & Stanley Tucci Get Hollywood Walk of Fame Stars | Full Ceremony
Michael Jackson Top 20 Songs | From Dangerous to Thriller | King of Pop Special
03:43
Now Playing
Michael Jackson Top 20 Songs | From Dangerous to Thriller | King of Pop Special
Anushka Sharma Top 20 Songs | From Dance Pe Chance to Channa Mereya | Birthday Special
03:10
Now Playing
Anushka Sharma Top 20 Songs | From Dance Pe Chance to Channa Mereya | Birthday Special
Michael Biopic Sparks Twitter War | Fans Pack Theatres & Defend Michael Jackson Legacy
04:20
Now Playing
Michael Biopic Sparks Twitter War | Fans Pack Theatres & Defend Michael Jackson Legacy

News

Indonesia’s Bali Faces Trash Disaster After Sudden Policy Shift
05:52
Now Playing
Indonesia’s Bali Faces Trash Disaster After Sudden Policy Shift
Assam CEO Anurag Goel Submits List of Elected MLAs to Governor at Lok Bhavan, Guwahati #Shorts
02:44
Now Playing
Assam CEO Anurag Goel Submits List of Elected MLAs to Governor at Lok Bhavan, Guwahati #Shorts
Two-Wheeler Catches Fire Near BSF Headquarters in Jalandhar | NIA Team Reaches Punjab #Shorts
01:16
Now Playing
Two-Wheeler Catches Fire Near BSF Headquarters in Jalandhar | NIA Team Reaches Punjab #Shorts

Sports

Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
03:13
Now Playing
Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
03:11
Now Playing
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
01:20
Now Playing
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!
04:22
Now Playing
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!

Auto

Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH
05:53
Now Playing
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

Tech

‘Have Great Confidence in India’: Dutch Envoy Ahead of AI Impact Summit 2025
02:50
Now Playing
‘Have Great Confidence in India’: Dutch Envoy Ahead of AI Impact Summit 2025
Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
05:05
Now Playing
Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
01:04
Now Playing
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
03:02
Now Playing
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project

Lifestyle

LPG Shortage Due to Middle East War? 20 Smart Ways to Cook Without Worry
03:40
Now Playing
LPG Shortage Due to Middle East War? 20 Smart Ways to Cook Without Worry
Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
25:13
Now Playing
Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
01:17
Now Playing
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

Other Videos

Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Now Playing
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
Now Playing
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?
Now Playing
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?