Indonesia’s Bali Faces Trash Disaster After Sudden Policy Shift

Bali, one of the world’s most famous tourist destinations, is facing a growing environmental crisis in 2026. After the closure of the Suwung landfill to organic waste, trash has begun piling up across Denpasar, Kuta, and surrounding areas.In this video, we explore how Bali’s waste management system is struggling to cope, why garbage is accumulating on beaches and rivers, and what this means for tourism, local businesses, and public health.From rotting waste and rising rat infestations to burning trash and toxic smoke, the island’s image as a tropical paradise is under threat. With tourism contributing up to 80% of Bali’s economy, the stakes couldn’t be higher.We also hear from locals, workers, tourists, and officials as Indonesia pushes to end open dumping by 2026.0:00 - What caused Bali’s garbage crisis?1:25 - Is this a temporary disruption or a long-term environmental disaster?2:52 - Can Bali fix its waste problem before it impacts tourism permanently?Watch the full story.

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