'Extreme Islam Is A Global Threat' Says Benjamin Netanyahu After Michigan Synagogue Attack
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned an antisemitic attack on a synagogue in Detroit, where a suspect rammed a truck into the building. The attacker was shot dead by security. Netanyahu warned of 'extreme Islam' amid rising tensions linked to the ongoing Iran–Israel conflict.
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