WHO Warns After Deadly Hantavirus Outbreak on Cruise Ship

A deadly hantavirus outbreak aboard the MV Hondius cruise ship has triggered global concern after multiple passengers fell ill and three people died. The ship, stranded near Cape Verde, became the center of an international health response involving the World Health Organization (WHO), Spain, South Africa, and emergency medical teams.But what exactly is hantavirus?How does it spread?Can it spread between humans?And why are experts comparing this moment to the early days of COVID-19?In this deep-dive documentary-style report, we break down:0:00 - The origins of hantavirus0:44 - Symptoms and fatality rates1:13 - The rare Andes strain1:41 - WHO’s latest warnings2:06 - How the virus may have entered the cruise ship3:26 - Why scientists are sequencing the virus4:25 - Whether this could become a global threatFeaturing real footage from the MV Hondius near Cape Verde, WHO briefings from Geneva, and emotional statements from passengers trapped onboard.

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