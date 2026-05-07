PM Modi, Amit Shah & Rajnath Singh Attend Bihar Cabinet Expansion at Gandhi Maidan #Shorts
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary graced the grand cabinet expansion of the Bihar government at Gandhi Maidan, Patna. A powerful show of strength and unity by NDA leaders. Big developments unfolding in Bihar!
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