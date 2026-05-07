This Village Gets Mail by Boat — And It’s Been Happening for 129 Years

In the heart of Germany’s UNESCO-listed Spreewald Biosphere Reserve, mail is still delivered the old-fashioned way — by boat.Meet Andrea Bunar, a postwoman who has spent 15 years delivering letters and packages through canals in the village of Lehde. Using a unique hybrid system, she delivers mail by electric car in the morning and by traditional barge in the afternoon.Every week, Andrea delivers around 600 letters and 80 packages to just 65 homes — navigating an 8-kilometre canal route that keeps a 129-year-old tradition alive.This is one of the last places in Germany where postal delivery by boat still exists, offering a glimpse into a slower, more connected way of life.Featuring voices from locals and residents, this story explores community, tradition, and a unique postal system unlike anywhere else in the world.0:00 - Where is Spreewald and why is it special?0:50 - How does mail delivery work without roads?1:22 - Why has this tradition survived for over a century?Watch the full story.

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