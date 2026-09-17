China SHOCKER | Sichuan | Maoxian County Massive Landslide | 161 Evacuated | World News

China SHOCKER
A massive landslide struck Maoxian County in China’s Sichuan Province, sending huge volumes of earth and rock down a mountain slope and blocking National Highway 213. Authorities had evacuated 161 residents from the vulnerable area weeks earlier. No deaths or injuries were reported in the latest official updates as rescue and geological monitoring operations continued.
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