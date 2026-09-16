Bigg Boss Malayalam 8: Eldho Sacrifices Captaincy for Gayathri’s Comeback
Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8 takes a dramatic turn as Eldho George sacrifices his leadership position for Gayathri Suresh’s return. Gayathri had exited the show on Day 2, with many fans calling her eviction unfair. Eldho says he is ready to give up his leadership and even play from the opposition side. Rahul Easwar becomes the new captain and praises Eldho’s quick decision-making. 0:00 – Eldho Makes a Major Captaincy Sacrifice 1:15 – Gayathri’s Comeback Gets a Dramatic Twist 2:30 – Rahul Easwar Takes Over as Captain
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