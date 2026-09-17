Bigg Boss 20: Scout OP’s Heated Clash Leaves Isha Rikhi in Tears | BB Drama

Bigg Boss 20: Scout OP’s Heated Clash Leaves Isha Rikhi in Tears
Bigg Boss 20 takes an emotional turn as a heated clash involving Scout OP and Arishfa Khan leaves Isha Rikhi visibly upset. After Scout’s alleged slap remark during the argument, Isha is seen breaking down in tears, with Mahi Vij checking on her. The intense moment adds a fresh emotional twist to the Bigg Boss house.
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