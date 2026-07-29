A woman who was laid off from her high-paying corporate job has gone viral after candidly sharing her struggles to earn a living outside the 9-to-5. Her honest posts about failed attempts, financial setbacks and career uncertainty have resonated with many online.

A creator's honest account of life after being laid off from a high-paying corporate job is striking a chord with thousands on social media. Through a series of candid Instagram posts, content creator ruyi.offscript has opened up about the financial and emotional challenges of leaving a corporate career, revealing that earning a stable income outside the traditional 9-to-5 has been far more difficult than she expected. Her transparency about failed business attempts, financial setbacks and the uncertainty of starting over has resonated with many people navigating similar career transitions.

Creator Opens Up About Struggles After Leaving Corporate Job

In one of her recent Instagram posts, ruyi.offscript shared an unfiltered update on her journey after leaving her corporate role. The caption read:

"Day 164 after leaving corporate…Tried dog walking and dog sitting (failed) Tried to be a yoga teacher and sound healer (made $0) Tried to sell jewelry (still procrastinating) Tried to be a content creator (made $0) Tried to be an Airbnb owner (no money to buy a condo). In the meantime have spent thousands $ on teacher trainings my dog had surgery my wrists are fucked up from editing videos every day. Dude this is insane… Any advice plz?"

The accompanying video featured the text:

"Everyone is talking abt quitting 9-5 but dude how do I make money outside of corporate??"

She Previously Revealed Being Laid Off

In another Instagram post, the creator revealed that she had been laid off from a corporate job that paid more than $200,000 annually. Reflecting on the experience, she wrote:

"Got laid off from my $200k+ job. My first reaction was relief. Was I the only one?"

Since then, she has consistently documented the realities of rebuilding her career, highlighting both the emotional and financial challenges of creating a sustainable income outside the corporate world.

Honest Content Resonates With Many

Rather than portraying an idealised version of entrepreneurship, ruyi.offscript has been sharing the setbacks, uncertainty and everyday struggles that come with starting over. Her honest approach to content creation has resonated with many social media users facing similar experiences after layoffs or career changes.

How Did Social Media React?

Many users appreciated her openness and shared words of encouragement in the comments.

One user commented: "Hahaha girl you are ahead of me! I have done zero things to make money after my contract ended."

A second user commented: "Girl you got this. Being a yoga instructor or content creator is long term, takes time and commitment to building your community and you are already doing it by showing up! In the meantime get creative, find something that pays but isn’t taking you from the creativity you want to put out into the world! You got this."

A third user commented: "Atleast you have the courage to share and talk about what so many are struggling with."

As conversations around quitting traditional jobs and pursuing independent careers continue to grow online, the creator's candid posts serve as a reminder that the transition is often far more challenging than it appears on social media. By openly discussing failures, financial uncertainty and personal struggles, ruyi.offscript has created content that resonates with many people navigating life after a corporate career.