The MEA highlighted the 'credibility and robustness' of India's election system after US President Donald Trump cited it to push for stricter voter ID rules. Trump referred to India's use of photo ID for its 646 million voters.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday highlighted that the "credibility and robustness" of India's election system are well established globally, after US President Donald Trump cited India's electoral process while pushing for stricter voter identification rules in the United States. Trump had on Monday (local time) renewed his call for the passage of the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) America Act, citing India's election system and voter identification requirements.

Addressing a media briefing in the national capital, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal declined to comment directly on the US President's statements, but emphasised that India's election processes are widely recognised and respected on the world stage. Jaiswal said, "I have no specific comments to make on these remarks. However, I can say that the credibility and robustness of India's election machinery are well-established facts globally."

Trump Praises India's Election System

In a post on Truth Social, Trump recalled remarks attributed to India's Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar earlier this month regarding voter identification requirements in the US. "Earlier this month, India's Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, asked our Administration - How can you have Elections in the US without a valid Photo ID?" Trump said.

Referring to India's last general election, Trump said, "India's last Election had 646,000,000 Voters! Less than 1 per cent voted by mail, and every single Voter had to have a VALID Photo Identity Document." Trump reiterated his call for Congress to pass the SAVE America Act, saying, "We need to pass THE SAVE AMERICA ACT, now!"

What is the SAVE America Act?

According to the White House, the legislation is aimed at ensuring that only US citizens participate in deciding federal elections."American citizens -- and only American citizens -- should decide American elections," the White House said, describing the SAVE America Act as a "common sense, bipartisan bill."

The White House said the proposed legislation would require voters to provide valid identification before registering to vote in a federal election, along with proof of citizenship. It also proposes restrictions on mail-in ballots, allowing them only in cases involving illness, disability, military service or travel.

The White House said the Act would direct states to remove non-citizens from voter rolls. "If you want to register to vote in the United States, you have to be a citizen in the United States," the White House said.

US Lags in 'Basic Election Protections'

The administration also compared US election procedures with those in other countries, arguing that America lags behind other nations in enforcing what it described as basic election protections. "India and Brazil tie voter ID to a biometric database, while the United States largely relies on self-attestation for citizenship," the White House said. The Bill to pass the law was introduced on January 29. (ANI)