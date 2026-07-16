A woman has gone viral after claiming she lost her corporate job soon after returning from maternity leave. Instead of giving up, Taarini decided to start her own business and document the journey on social media. Her emotional video about job insecurity, motherhood and rebuilding her career has struck a chord online.

A woman's emotional story about losing her job after returning from maternity leave has touched thousands of people on social media. Rather than letting the setback define her, she decided to begin a fresh chapter by building her own business. Her honest message about job insecurity and motherhood has encouraged many people facing similar struggles.

'Layoff changed view of corporate ,jobs,'

Taarini shared her experience through a video posted on Instagram. In the clip, she said she was laid off soon after completing her maternity leave. She explained that she had always believed hard work would keep her job safe. However, losing her role during an important stage of her life changed that belief completely.

She said the experience made her realise that job security cannot always be guaranteed in the corporate world. Instead of spending all her energy helping someone else's business grow, she decided to focus on creating something of her own.

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Beginning a new journey

In the video's caption, Taarini introduced what she called her "berozgaar and building" era. She admitted that she never expected to lose her job and initially felt that everything had fallen apart.

She wrote that while applying for new jobs, receiving rejection emails and caring for her baby, she slowly realised this could become the beginning of a new career. Her goal is now to build an independent business through content creation and freelance work while balancing motherhood.

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Social media users offer support

The video quickly attracted supportive messages from viewers. Many praised Taarini for staying positive despite a difficult situation.

One user wrote that they were confident she would succeed in whatever she planned to do. Others commented, "More power to you," "Go for it," and "Go Girl," while several wished her success in her new journey. Another user described her as "genius" and many said they were cheering for her.

Her story has started conversations online about career uncertainty, maternity, resilience and the courage needed to begin again after an unexpected setback.