Egypt football coach Hossam Hassan was hospitalized after suffering a panic attack while trying to break up a physical fight between his two wives at a hotel. The viral incident, which took place on Egypt's North Coast, reportedly led to Hassan divorcing his first wife, Howaida Al-Gharbawi.

In a bizarre turn of events, Egyptfootball coach Hossam Hassan’s family dispute made headlines after his two wives, Howaida Al-Gharbawi and Dina Moustafa, reportedly got into a heated altercation in northern Egypt.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), Hossam Hassan was seen attempting to intervene as a heated physical altercation broke out between his current wife, Dan Adam, and his first wife, along with their children, at a hotel on Egypt's North Coast. However, the Egypt coach reportedly suffered a severe panic attack and was immediately rushed to hospital.

Hossam Hassan recently led Egypt in the FIFA World Cup 2026, where he was at the centre of controversy after launching a furious tirade against match officials following his team’s heartbreaking 3-2 defeat to Argentina in the Round of 16. Hassan accused referees of ‘unfair’ treatment and slammed FIFA for favouring Argentina.

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How Did Hassan’s Wives' Brawl Start?

Egypt football coach Hossam Hassan’s family, including both wives, Howaida Al-Gharbawi and Dina Moustafa, was reportedly vacationing together on the North Coast when an unexpected confrontation broke out at a hotel cafe.

The physical altercation happened when an argument between Hassan’s first wife and second wife reportedly escalated into a hair-pulling fight at the hotel bar, with relatives eventually getting involved and security guards being called to intervene to break up the escalating brawl and restore order. The vacationers and hotel staff watched in shock as the brawl drew a heavy crowd.

Hossam Hassan stepped in to diffuse the situation between his two wives, but eventually he became a victim of a severe panic attack. The 59-year-old lost consciousness and collapsed at the venue, which immediately sparked concern among those present, with hotel security and police intervening as the situation unfolded.

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According to local reports, Hossam Hassan was taken to the hospital after losing consciousness and collapsing while attempting to intervene in the altercation. He was reportedly treated for a severe panic attack and later discharged from the hospital.

The reported fight between Hassan’s wives, Howaida Al-Gharbawi and Dan Adam, reportedly stemmed from Dan Adam allegedly initiating the confrontation by attacking Howaida and one of her daughters, turning into a full-blown brawl before hotel security and police intervened to restore order.

Hassan Reportedly Divorces His First Wife

The reported fight between Hassan’s wives, Howaida Al-Gharbawi and Dina Moustafa, also had a major aftermath, with Hassan reportedly deciding to divorce his first wife, Howaida, following the incident.

According to local reports, Hassan’s second wife’s lawyer, Mohamed Shams, stated that Egypt coach divorced his first wife, Howaida Al-Gharbawi, after the incident at a cafe. Hassan married Howaida Al-Gharbawi in 1993, and the couple reportedly remained together for more than three decades, having three children, Aya, Rua and Omar.

Hossam Hassan’s married his second wife, Dina Moustafa, in 2015, with whom he has two children, Adam and Ali. However, Egypt football coach’s personal life has become a subject of intense public fascination, overshadowing his professional career on the touchline.

However, Hassan has not released any official statement regarding the incident or the reported divorce, leaving the details surrounding the family dispute and its aftermath based largely on local media reports.

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