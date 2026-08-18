Colour has been part of architecture for thousands of years. From painted temples and ancient mosaics to stained-glass windows and bold modern buildings, architects have repeatedly used colour to make spaces more memorable, dramatic and joyful.

A new book, Chromatic Architecture - the Craft of Colour in Design, as mentioned in a report by BBC explores this relationship between buildings and colour. Designer Adam Nathaniel Furman and author Kate Mazade argue that colour can do much more than decorate a structure. Used well, it can change how people experience a building and even give an ordinary place a strong identity.

The book brings together striking examples from around the world. They range from a huge temple complex in Tamil Nadu to a waste incinerator in Osaka and a public library in Spain.

Here are eight buildings where colour is not an afterthought but a central part of the architecture.