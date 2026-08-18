The MEA defended an official's attendance at the Afghan 'Victory Day' event in New Delhi, stating that India's engagement with Afghanistan is based on humanitarian aid, development cooperation, and long-standing ties with the Afghan people.

India's engagement with Afghanistan continues to be guided by humanitarian assistance, development cooperation, and long-standing ties with the Afghan people, the Ministry of External Affairs affirmed on Tuesday, defending the official Indian presence at an Afghan "Victory Day" event hosted at the embassy in New Delhi.

Addressing questions regarding the attendance of Joint Secretary (PAI) Anand Prakash at the function during a press briefing, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed India's representation on behalf of the central government. "Afghanistan organised its Victory Day here yesterday, in which our Joint Secretary, who looks after Afghanistan, as you mentioned, his presence was there from our side, on behalf of the Government of India," Jaiswal said at the biweekly media briefing of the MEA.

'Pragmatic' Engagement with Kabul

The spokesperson emphasised that New Delhi's growing interactions with Kabul remain centred on pragmatic and developmental priorities rather than formal political status. "India shares a long-standing relationship with the Afghan people. Our engagement with Afghanistan has gained momentum over the past year, including through diplomatic exchanges, humanitarian assistance that we have offered, as well as our development cooperation programmes. The nature and level of engagement with Afghanistan will continue to be guided by these priorities that I just outlined," he said.

Recalling recent diplomatic steps, Jaiswal noted that India had elevated the status of its diplomatic presence in the Afghan capital in late 2025. "In October of 2025, we had elevated the status of our technical mission in Kabul to that of an embassy. As a result, the head of our technical mission was designated as Charge d'Affaires, or his position was elevated. We shall keep you updated if there is any further progress on this account," Jaiswal noted.

MEA Highlights Broad Participation at Event

Further, Jaiswal highlighted the broad participation at the New Delhi event while pointing to India's established stance regarding the condition of women in Afghanistan. "I understand that yesterday at the Victory Day celebrations you also had a lot of women members who were present there... So that gives you an indication," Jaiswal noted. "We already clarified our position, so I would refer you, please refer to what we've said in the past. But I just wanted to put this before you that in yesterday's function that happened, people from across the board, you know, attended that function."

Afghanistan Seeks Deeper Political, Economic Partnership

Notably, Afghanistan on Monday pitched for deepening political trust and economic partnership with India so as to contribute to regional stability, connectivity and shared prosperity. The remarks were made by Mufti Noor Ahmad Noor, Charge d'Affaires, during the fifth anniversary of the 'Victory' Day reception in the Afghan embassy in New Delhi.

The developments come as the Taliban administration in Kabul has completed five years in power, having resumed control of Afghanistan on August 15, 2021, following the withdrawal of US forces and the collapse of the previous government. (ANI)