A former Meta employee's viral post reveals she requested to be included in layoffs due to emotional exhaustion. Her story sparked widespread online discussion about burnout, workplace pressure, and the emotional toll of corporate jobs, particularly in tech.

A former employee of Meta has become the centre of a viral online discussion after sharing that she personally requested to be included in the company’s layoffs. Her post, which quickly spread across social media platforms, has reignited conversations about burnout, workplace pressure and the emotional toll of corporate jobs in the tech industry.

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In the now-viral post, the employee explained that she had mentally checked out of her role long before the layoffs began. She revealed that continuing in the job had become emotionally exhausting and that leaving the company felt like the only realistic option for her well-being.

Read the viral post here.

“I wanted to leave,” she wrote, adding that she approached management hoping to be part of the workforce reduction process. The statement immediately struck a chord online, especially among professionals who said they related to the feeling of wanting an exit from stressful work environments.

The post quickly attracted thousands of reactions, with many social media users describing the confession as a reflection of the growing burnout crisis in modern workplaces. One user commented, “If layoffs feel like relief, that says a lot about workplace culture.” Another wrote, “People are emotionally exhausted even in dream jobs now.”

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Many users also shared personal experiences about struggling with unrealistic expectations, constant performance pressure and poor work-life balance in large corporations. Some argued that the viral post exposed a deeper issue affecting employees across industries, not just in the tech sector.

The discussion gained even more attention because Meta, like several other major tech companies, has undergone repeated restructuring and layoffs in recent years. Thousands of employees globally have been impacted by cost-cutting measures and shifting business priorities, creating uncertainty and stress among workers.

While some online users sympathised with the employee’s decision, others debated whether corporate culture has become too demanding in competitive industries. Several commenters pointed out that many workers now prioritise mental peace and flexibility over prestigious job titles or high salaries.

The viral post has ultimately become more than just a personal story. For many people online, it reflects a wider shift in attitudes toward work, career satisfaction and mental health. As discussions continue across social media, the incident has once again highlighted the growing importance of healthier and more sustainable workplace environments.

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