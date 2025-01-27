Trump COMEDIC ROAST of 'Sleepy' Joe Biden Leaves Supporters in Splits | No Tax on Tips Speech

In this video, we break down Donald Trump's recent rally in Las Vegas, where he took the stage to discuss his 'No Tax on Tips' policy but ended up delivering a comedic roast of President Joe Biden. Trump humorously dubbed Biden 'Sleepy Joe,' claiming that world leaders were left waiting for phone calls during Biden’s presidency. The crowd erupted with laughter as Trump shared his thoughts on political correctness and the challenges of communicating with international leaders under the current administration. WATCH.