GI-PKL 2025 EXCL | Tamil Lioness Mamata Nehra Opens Up: How Her Sister Saved Her Kabaddi Dream
In an exclusive interview with Asianet News English at the Global Indian Diaspora Kabaddi League (GI-PKL) 2025 held at Gurugram University, Tamil Lioness player Mamata Nehra shares her inspiring journey. Once sustaining an injury and ready to quit kabaddi, it was her sister’s unwavering support and motivation that kept her going. Mamata’s story shows the importance of family and resilience in sports. Watch.
